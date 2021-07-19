‘Marching on Together’ – Katie Taylor predicts special atmosphere

It’s case of ‘Marching on Together’ as Katie Taylor [18(6)-0] makes a ‘special’ return to fighting in front of fans on September 4.

The undisputed lightweight world champion’s last three bouts, including two mega encounters with Delfine Persoon and Nathasa Jonas, played out behind closed doors.

The fan-friendly and well-supported Irish sports sensation returns to fighting in front of fans when the lightweight ruler defends her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO crowns against Jennifer Han [18(1)-3(0)-1].

The clash with the American will act as a co-main feature alongside Mauricio Lara and Josh Warrington‘s rematch at Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds.

It means Taylor returns to fighting in front of thousands of fellow Leeds United supporters, something that brings an added layer of excitement for the Bray star.

“I’m really excited to defend my Titles in front of a live crowd again and especially in Leeds,” said Taylor. “I grew up as a Leeds United fan so it’s fantastic to see them back in the Premier League and doing so well again.



“My last few fights have effectively been behind closed door and it’s definitely a strange experience so I think to have crowds back again and outdoors in Leeds will make for a very special atmosphere.”

Taylor is already back in Connecticut training under Ross Enamait and is preparing to impress against a former super featherweight world champion om a Matchroom promoted DAZN broadcast show.

“I’m back in the US in training camp, working hard and focused on putting in another big performance against a tough and experienced opponent on September 4.”

Speaking when the fight was announced American Han said: “I want to thank Katie for this opportunity. “Enjoy your belts while you still have them. I will see you in September.”

Speaking previously about her love for Leeds the former Irish football international said:

“My team is actually Leeds United.

“My dad is from Leeds and my older two brothers grew up supporting Leeds as well.

“Every Christmas we would get Leeds jerseys for Christmas and football boots. I was a huge football fan growing up.

“I haven’t watched a game in a long time but I know they’re doing well.”







