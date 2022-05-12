Mandated – European Title Fight in the works for Padraig McCrory

Padraig McCrory [13(7)-0] looks set to go explore the continent this summer.

The Belfast fighter is in talks with regard to a shot at the EBU EU super-middleweight strap.

The European Boxing Union have confirmed champion Gustave Tamba [17(11)-1(0)] has to defend against the popular puncher or vacate. The governing body have allowed for a period of negotiation and talks are taking place right now. If the parties can’t agree on terms the EBU will order purse bids, meaning McCroy’s shot is secured one way or the other.

The EU title is not to be confused with the EBU Europe title, the famous blue strap only 15 Irish fighters have won. It’s the main belt’s younger brother but is a stepping stone to the real continental crown. Indeed, it provides a top five EBU ranking and mandatory status for the EBU belt.

The likes of Paulie Hyland and Andy Murray used it to set up their European title fights with Willie Casey and Gavin Rees respectively.

It’ ‘s massive news for the 2019 Knockout of the Year winner. The Dee Walsh trained fighter had a very positive second half to 2021 stopping Sergei Gorokhov and Celso Neves while picking up the WBC International silver title along the way.

However, once again he struggled to secure the big breakthrough fight he craves, as the likes of Jack Cullen and Rocky Fielding rebuffed fight offers.

Going the EU route puts matters in his own powerful fists and if he does manage to win the EU title and the EBU strap he will have fighters calling him out.

Standing between the 33-year-old and the belt is French champ ‘Marvelous’ Tamba, who looks a puncher himself. The 30-year-old won the vacant strap by stopping Italian based Romanian Dragan Lepei in France in April.

Tamba and his team would most likely look for home advantage for their first defence, especially considering McCrory represents his toughest test to date. However, the fight looks ideal for the Feile and with Conlan Boxing working with the former BUI Celtic Champion previously they may see value in the fight and look to bring it to Belfast this August.