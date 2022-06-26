Lewis Crocker Warms Up for British Title Eliminator on Michael Conlan Undercard

Lewis Crocker [14(8)-0] will fight for the first time this year on August 6.

‘The Croc’ is the latest fighter to be confirmed on the undercard of Michael Conlan versus Miguel Marriaga and will fight at the SSE Arena for the fourth time in his career later this summer.

Crocker will fight a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent on a card that also includes Padraig McCrory, Paddy Donovan, Kurt Walker, Kieran Molloy, and an all-Irish fight between James McGivern and Tony McGlynn.

The 25-year-old was recently handed a clear path to the British welterweight title when ordered to fight Chris Kongo in a Final Eliminator.

The English fighter recently won a WBC ranking title, may want to go a different route than the British one, and may pull out of the BBBofC-mandated semi-final equivalent.

However, that wouldn’t close the Lonsdale door on the Belfast man meaning August would appear to be a ring rust-freeing fight before a crucial clash.