Lewis Crocker Teams Up with Respected English Coach who has Successful Irish Previous

Lewis Crocker [14(8)-0] has become the latest Irish fighter to team up with Adam Booth and will now train out of London.

The big punching welterweight talent was confirmed for the undercard of Michael Conlan versus Miguel Marriaga over the weekend and will fight for the first time this year at the SSE Arena on August 6.

Manning the British title hopefuls corner that night will be ‘The Dark Lord’ Booth. ‘The Croc’ confirmed to Belfast Live that he has teamed up with the experienced London-based coach.

The 25-year-old, who most recently worked with Irish Boxing Award Coach of the Year Dee Walsh as well as Ray Ginley previously, has already spent time in Booths Gym and is confident the match-up will work.

“I am over training in England now as well with Adam Booth. I always knew I eventually had to move across the water, or maybe to the USA, to take my career to the next level.

🐊 Viva La Croc



▪️@lewiscrocker1 returns to The SSE Arena in Belfast on August 6th on the #ConlanMarriaga undercard



🎟 https://t.co/Bj7If62mMi pic.twitter.com/RZH2b3wwZG — Conlan Boxing (@ConlanBoxing) June 24, 2022

“Mick (Conlan) is obviously over here so I came over for a bit of training and I love it. There is great sparring and they have great facilities.

“I have everything I need to get better and improve. This is my second week of camp and I know how good I can actually be with this sort of training,” he told Belfast Live.

Crocker joins recent world title challenger Michael Conlan and Kurt Walker as active fighters trained by Booth. The English coach has worked with Andy Lee and Ryan Burnett guiding both to world title success in their respective weight classes.