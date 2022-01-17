‘Let’s see who Top Dog is’ – Cronin wants Morrissey vs Burke winner

Kevin Cronin [4(2)-0] has called for a fight with the winner of the Robbie Burke [3(2)-1(0)] vs Jamie Morrissey [2(1)-0] rematch.

The Dublin and Limerick super middleweights have agreed to a rematch of their 2021 Fight of the Year contender and will renew acquaintances on Celtic Clash 13 in Belfast on February 26.

Irish-boxing.com understands the pair, who served up a thrilling affair after agreeing to fight at less than two days notice on Celtic Clash 12, will meet for the BUI Celtic title, meaning the winner will move into Irish title pole.

It seems Cronin wants to provide the opposition in any potential Irish title fight and the 168lbs division may serve up back-to-back intriguing domestic title fights.

Reacting to the news his fellow Boxing Ireland fighters are due to fight Cronin tweeted: “Best of luck men. Whoever wins let’s see who the top dog is.”

Going into 2021 Cronin was seen as the leading member of a new emerging novice pro pack – Padraig McCrory being the official #1 and most established 168lbs fighter.

However, Morrissey and Burke grabbed the spotlight with their highly entertaining fight. The Limerick side of the fight registered the best win of any of the early days super middles to steal a march in the race for domestic glory, Burke proved himself all Irish worthy and the Pete Taylor trained John Carpenter has also emerged as a domestic title candidate in 2021.

Cronin’s last fight came on Celtic Clash 11 in Spain over the summer, he had to endure last-minute fight cancelation in December, much to his disappointment.

The popular Kerry fighter was to trade leather in England on December 12 after securing a slot on Kevin Maree card set for Municipal Hall, Colne.

However, the clash has been cancelled just two days shy of the proposed Sunday afternoon bout.