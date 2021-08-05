How to WATCH – Michael Conlan vs TJ Doheny – Running Order -Times – Details

Fite TV have staged a mini coup and secured the UK and Irish TV rights to the eagerly anticipated Feile Fight Night.

The online platform was recently confirmed as a broadcast partner for the fight and will air one of the best cards to come to Belfast in quite some time.

The bill, which is topped by the all-Irish world-level clash between Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny, will be shown on ESPN+ across America but will be on new online service Fite TV this side of the Atlantic.

Conlan’s last visit to the Falls Park and the last card to take part on the Feile was shown live on BT Sports, but Fite Tv have stepped in and snapped up what should prove an entertaining and atmospheric show.

The broadcast begins on both Fite TV and ESPN at 8:00pm Irish time. To watch the fight on FITE TV – click HERE.

There will be six fights from the 10 fight card broadcast live. James McGivern’s fight with Ed Harrison will kick TV proceedings off and Limerick’s Paddy Donovan gets the chance to shine for the cameras. Padraig McCrory’s interesting IBF ranking title, Tyrone McKenna’s bid to out Mexican Jose Felix, and of course the top of the bill are the other Irish interest fights being broadcast.

For those going to the event the first fight gloves off at 5:20 Irish time and debutant Cain Lewis, Callum Bradley, Fearghus Quinn and Sean McComb’s South American test will all play out before 8:00pm.

The running order is as follows.

💥 Where to watch the fight tomorrow internationally?



▪️FITE TV (Internationally)

▪️ESPN + (USA)@FiteTV for £5.75, cheaper than a pizza!



🥊Follow the link below and book the biggest fight in Irish History https://t.co/kwTKHpxYxx — Conlan Boxing (@ConlanBoxing) August 5, 2021

Main Event

Michael Conlan 124.2 lbs vs. TJ Doheny 123.8 lbs

(WBA Interim Featherweight World Title — 12 Rounds)

Chief Support

Lee McGregor 117.7 lbs vs. Vincent Legrand 118 lbs

(McGregor’s European Bantamweight Title— 12 Rounds)

Fight #3

Tyrone McKenna 139.3 lbs vs. Jose Felix 135.5 lbs

(Vacant WBO Intercontinental Jr. Welterweight Title — 10 Rounds)

Fight #2

Paddy Donovan vs. Jose Luis Castillo

(Welterweight — 6 Rounds)

* Donovan and Castillo will weigh in Friday morning

Fight #1

Sergei Gorokhov 167 lbs vs. Padraig McCrory 167.9 lbs

(Gorokhov’s WBC International Silver Super Middleweight Title — 10 Rounds)