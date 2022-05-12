Lee Reeves will continue to Dazzle on DAZN

Lee Reeves and broadcaster DAZN are a match made in boxing heaven, according to the Limerick fighter’s promoter Lee Baxter.

Reeves registered a massive career-enhancing victory last week, defeating Sebastian Diaz Maldonado to pick up the NABF light welterweight title in a fight broadcast on the same streaming platform that aired Katie Taylor’s successful undisputed lightweight world defence against Amanda Serrano.

It was the southpaw’s first outing on the platform but it won’t be his last reveals his promoter.

Candian fight maker Baxter has a multi-card deal with DAZN and told Irish-boxing.com Reeves will be one of the main benefactors of the link-up.

In fact, he suggests both DAZN and the Dee Walsh trained Munster man will gain from the relationship.

“We have been getting amazing feedback, DAZN asked me when is Lee’s next date is and they want him back for sure,” Baxter told Irish-boxing.com before suggesting Reeves finally has a platform worthy of his talents.

“A fighter like Lee is made for the world to see. Amazing skills, good looks, and the gift of gab. Now with the [DAZN] partnership, the world has a platform to watch him on.”

North American Boxing Federation Light welterweight title with a clean display out hitting and not getting hit! No doubt with how professional and disciplined this man is it’s only the first of many 🥊 pic.twitter.com/oY20rsG7QB — Dee Waldo Walsh (@CoachWaldo1) May 6, 2022

Baxter wasn’t just rejoicing in the fact his charge got the chance to show a wider audience his stylish wares last Thursday, the fight maker points out the prize won is more important than the platform victory played out on.

Reeves picked up a North American title that should massively boost his ranking and open the doors to bigger fights.

“Titles like this are a stepping stone, he can put this in his trophy case, the first of many he will collect in his career. To be fighting for and winning a title that is recognized by one of the four major sanctioning bodies shows he is a true prospect,” Baxter adds before waxing lyrical about Reeves step up win.

“Lee looked great in the ring, with only 9 pro fights to take on a 17-4 previous WBC Mexican champion shows the level of confidence he has. But mostly I was impressed with his conditioning, after 8 rounds he looked like he could do another 10.”

The Baxter Promotions boss was happy to reflect on the win when speaking to Irish-boxing.com buts it’s a fight they will not dwell on. The Canadian is keen to ensure the Limerick southpaw strikes while the iron is hot and gets back out as soon as possible.

“I believe he will be looking to get back in the ring late June early July. When you have a fighter with a performance like this that took no punishment ou get him back in the ring as soon as possible so no momentum is lost.”