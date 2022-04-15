KO the Only Option for Late-Notice Underdog Vladimir Belujsky

Vladimir Belujsky [12(8)-3(1)-1] rode into Manchester guns blazing.

Shooting from the hip at the final press conference ahead of Saturday’s big Matchroom card the Cork super middleweight had no issue saying it how it is.

‘Big Bad Vlad’ didn’t try to hide the game plan and warned has bad intentions.

Belujsky says he is coming to knock Jack Cullen out on the undercard of Conor Benn versus Chris van Heerden. In fact, securing an early night is his sole goal going into what could be a career-changing fight.

“All that’s on my mind now is just go in there and knock him out,” Belujsky said.

“There is nothing else I’m coming to the ring to do. I’m coming to get the knockout and get him out of there.”

The 26-year-old has been watching recent European title challenger and fellow Last Man Standing competitor, Cullen for some time now.

All the Slovak Rebel’s study suggests it’s a winnable fight for him, so he had no hesitation in saying ‘yes’ when he got a call as recently as Sunday.

“I’ve been watching Jack for the last two or three years and I always fancied this fight. I always hoped to get this fight and then I got a call on Sunday to see if I wanted to fight him. It’s really exciting. I had no other plans for Saturday so I accepted the fight!”

Photo Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom.