Kellie Harrington Teams Up With Roddy Doyle for Autobiography

Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington has teamed up with fellow much loved Dub Roddy Doyle to write her autobiography.

The St Mary’s BC fighter stole the hearts of the nation en route to taking Olympic gold at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

It marked the final step in an inspirational journey towards glory for the boxer a journey that will now be detailed in book form.

Harrington will tell her her story, which branches out beyond boxing, with the help best-selling Irish author Roddy Doyle.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to write my autobiography as it gives me a chance to tell my story in my way,” Kellie said.

“I was sure that if I was going to do a book, there was only one person I wanted to do it with.

“Working with Roddy has been an incredible experience and I have really enjoyed the process of revisiting the key moments of my past and remembering the twists and turns of my life.

“There have been some very emotional and challenging times that have helped build resilience and character and has helped shape me into the person I am today. My hope is that readers will enjoy it too.”

Roddy Doyle, who wrote the classic Barrytown Trilogy, which includes The Commitments, said:

‘When myself and Kellie decided to write her story together, I told her it would be an adventure.

“I was right – it is an adventure.

“Kellie uses her words like she uses her fists – brilliantly. She’s funny, sharp, honest, a born storyteller. It’s a joy working with her.’

The book is due out in Autumn 2022.