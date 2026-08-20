Kellie Harrington Shares LA Ambition

Kellie Harrington has revealed she is likely to make another greatest show on earth play in nonchalant fashion.

The two-time Olympic gold medal winner is considering an LA 2028 Olympic qualifying attempt.

The Dubliner, who came out of retirement last year with a deliberate short-term outlook, confirmed her plans while speaking to reporters at Technological University Dublin (TUD) on Wednesday at the launch of Dublin City Council’s SportsFest.

The St Mary’s BC boxer was deliberate in her attempts to make the announcement with as little drama as possible.

“I will probably try and give it a go to qualify,” Harrington in laid back fashion.

“I have no pressure on me because, at the end of the day, I’ve done back-to-back gold and that hasn’t been done before in female sports in Ireland, so I’m pretty happy with that,” she said.

Harrington has proved herself still high-end capable with an Irish Elite and Four Nations win since her return late last year. However, she is aware the journey to the Olympiad isn’t a smooth one.

“It’s very hard and plus you have to get out of Ireland,” she said. “So you have to win your Irish Championships and you never overlook them either.”

Despite the difficulty involved, the prospect of representing Ireland at a third Olympic Games remains hugely appealing to the 36-year-old.

She described the opportunity as “a big, big dream” and admitted simply being part of the Irish team in LA would be special.

“If I did get to go to LA, it would be fantastic to get out there and to watch some of my team-mates participate and take medals home,” she added.