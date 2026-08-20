Going for Gold – Jubani, Joyce and Donoghue Secure European Final Slots

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

Three Team Ireland boxers have won through to the European U19 Championship Finals on Thursday.

Kristin Jubani, Louise Joyce and John Donoghue won their respective semi-finals and will fight for gold on Friday.

Now triple European medalist Jubani was the 4-1 winner over Scotland’s Aaron Sarwar in the 50kg semi final. Judges scored the bout 29:28; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30. The pair last met at the semi-final stage of June’s Four Nations, where Kristian was the victor.

Louise Joyce has won through to the 48kg finals following a tempestuous semi final against Azerbaijan’s Banuchichal Nasirli. Louise won by 4-1 split decision following a 3rd round point deduction. Judges scored the bout 28:27; 28:27; 27:28; 28:27; 28:27.

The talented prospects Olympic BC clubmate, John Donoghue is assured of at least a silver medal. He was the 4-1 split decision winner over Russia’s Egor Skarednev in the 70kg semi final, scored 29:28; 29:28; 28:29; 29:28; 29:28. John, a World and European medalist of Olympic BC, boxes his final tomorrow.

Coming home with bronze is Co-Captain Kayleigh Byrne. She contested a very close, physical semi final against Spain’s Andrea Buelga Garcia of Spain, a fellow European Junior champion and World Futures Cup medalist. The 3-2 decision was scored 29:28; 30:27; 28:29; 28:29; 27:30.

Co-Captain Kalib Walshe will come home with bronze. He renewed rivalries with Italy’s Daniele Fabi in the 60kg semi final. This bout was a re-run of the 2025 European U17 Championship final, where Fabi came away with gold. Today’s 4-1 decision also went to Fabi on a scoreline of 29:28; 28:29; 29:27; 30:27; 30:27.

Grace Bailey will also come home with 65kg bronze. She boxed a valiant fight during her semi final against Russia’s Bella Zueva – a former European Junior champion, and last year’s Nations Cup and Adriatic Pearl (Youth World Cup) champion.