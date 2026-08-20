The Brother with the Title – Callum Walsh Respnds to Stevie McKenna Call Out

Callum Walsh says a Stevie McKenna fight only makes sense if a World title is on the line.

‘The Hitman’ has been expressing his desire to share the ring with the Cork fighter, stating an all-Irish middleweight meeting of the Zuffa boxers was stadium worthy.

While Walsh insists he has no problem facing anyone Dana White and co put in front of him, he questioned the logic of making the fight at this stage of their respective careers.

“An all-Irish dust-up doesn’t make sense to me unless it’s for a world title,” Walsh said when speaking to Off The Ball.

“Why dent another Irishman’s record? Why take opportunities away from another Irishman when there’s plenty of people to fight?

“We’re such a small place, you know what I mean? It’s rare that you get the fighters at the highest level. So do it then when it makes sense.”

For the LA based Cobh man, that means waiting.

“Sell out an arena, you both get paid for it, get looked after.

“Why do it at a lower level for less money when there are so many people in the world to fight?”

McKenna’s brother and recently crowned IBF middleweight champion Aaron McKenna appeals more to ‘King’.

“If I was going to fight either of them, I would fight Aaron for the world title,” he said.

“I’m not going to go back down and fight Stevie. I’ve always said I’ll fight anybody and I’ll show up and fight. So if that’s the fight they want to make, that’s the fight they’ll make.”