Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano is the ‘Most Exciting Fight in Boxing’

It’s more than the biggest fight in women’s boxing history, Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] versus Amanda Serrano [42(30)-1-1-] is the most exciting fight in boxing, argues the Irish sensation.

A lot has been made of the fact the meeting of pound-for-pound #1 and #2 breaks ground for female fighting and makes history as the first women’s fight to headline a combat sports event at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

However, Ireland’s greatest sports star believes her meeting with the seven-weight titlist is an eagerly anticipated clash regardless of sex.

The Olympic gold medal winner suggests it matches up with any fight signed and agreed right now, in fact, she believes April 30 undisputed lightweight title fight is the most exciting boxing fight in the pipeline at present.

“I’ve had my eyes on Amanda Serrano and this is a fight I’ve been looking forward to for quite some time now. This is history right here and all of our hard work is going to be paid off for at this time,” Taylor said at the New York press conference.



“I think that this fight is the most exciting fight in the sport, not just female boxing. This really is the best fight in boxing right now.



“We are both great champions, she has a great record and she’s a great fighter. We have seen the likes of McCaskill and others, but I want to be the best fighter.”



The mega-fight was a hard one to get over the line. It was made for the Spring of 2020 for a Dillian Whyte Derek Chisora undercard before the pandemic hit. Team Serrano also turned down a number of offers to trade leather before and after that – and the Brooklyn based southpaw said the fact the fight now tops a bill at the MSG proves they were right to.



“No time is better than right now. Happy Women and Girls in Sports Day … Women, we are changing the sport. I am honored to share the ring with Katie Taylor.



“I have to thank my coach for not accepting the first couple fights. He knew what I was worth and now we are working with MVP,” she said before revealing there is no bad blood between the pair.





“I don’t need to talk bad about any of my opponents. I do all of my talking inside the ring.



“13 years, I’ve been professional and every other day I have wanted to quit… never did I imagine making the money I have today. I mean, headlining MSG, like what?”

