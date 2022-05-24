Katie Taylor Croke Park Conformation Incoming!

A Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] Croke Park fight night will be confirmed before June is done according to rumour and reports.

However, the same rumour mill is churning out a new opponent for the proposed massive homecoming.

After Taylor’s historic win over Amanda Serrano on the top of a Madison Square Garden bill last month, Croke Park and massive Dublin fight night were mentioned by more than one interested party.

Matchroom boss, Hearn said he would love to bring the Irish Icon to GAA Headquarters, Taylor was as ever keen, the undisputed lightweight champion’s team want it and Jake Paul of Team Serrano was more than open to the idea.

The Irish Icon’s manager has since held positive talks with Croke Park and Government officials and despite the fact, Eddie Hearn preached caution at one stage it seems it’s full steam ahead massive homecoming.

In fact, the grapevine has been suggesting confirmation of what would be one of the most historic sporting occasions in Irish sporting history will come next month.

Respected journalist Sean McGoldrick, who has always been solid when it comes to Taylor news, has also suggested as much.

It’s also emerged Holly Holm rather than Serrano is now the front runner in terms of Croker opponent after negotiations with the New York based Puerto Rican’s team have stumbled.

It has to be said those around the seven-weight world champion have a reputation for pushing the payday envelope and it could be just a case of holding out for as much as they can.

Regardless, ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ Holm is in mega fight pole for now. The former boxing and UFC world champion, who became internationally famous after knocking out Rhonda Rousey, would certainly be enough of a draw for a stadium fight night.

Speaking before her split-decision defeat in the UFC last weekend Holm said there was a 50-50 chance she would fight Taylor and said she was happy to travel to Ireland.

“My grandmother’s parents were born and raised there. I want to go and see where all my ancestors are from. Andy who doesn’t want to go to Ireland anyway?”