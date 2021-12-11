Katie Taylor assured Eddie Hearn that Canelo clone Agyarko would be a good signing

Katie Taylor assured Eddie Hearn Caoimhin Agyarko would be a good signing.

The Matchroom boss is excited to see the Belfast middle fight in the flesh for the first time in Liverpool tonight.

The Essex fight ignored the advice of Adam Booth some years ago and previously turned down the chance the Belfast fighter, a decision he regretted when watching the Holy Trinty graduate fight on Frank Warren cards.

It’s also a ‘mistake’ he amended when he signed the 25-year-old just over a month ago.

Speaking to respected Irish journalists Sean McGoldrick and Gavan Casey ahead of Agyarko’s M&S Arena hosted WBA International middleweight title fight, Hearn revealed he sought advice from Irish legend Taylor pre-signing the middleweight talent.

“I actually spoke to Katie about him. And she was like, ‘Oh, he’s really good.’ She thinks he’s a really good fighter. And then I’ve seen him come on and I’ve just thought, ‘Bloody hell, we could’ve got that kid,” Hearn said.

Conor Benn and Chris Algieri Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA Continental Welterweight Title fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn

As well as work his way to 9-0 with different promoter, Agyarko has been brought in as sparring for Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith ahead of their world title fights with pound-for-pound star Canelo, prompting regular Canelo comparisons, comparisons Hearn also makes.

“He looks good, he has a really exciting style. You should never say, ‘He reminds me of Canelo,’ but he boxes in that same kind of style and manner,” he adds before suggesting Agyarko faces a tough opponent and battle of nerves tonight.

“I think Saturday’s going to be interesting because I think he’s going to be quite nervous.

“He’s fighting a 14-0 kid who’s a kind of circuit fighter in the US — but still an undefeated, decent fighter. So, he’s just got to be careful, relax, and he’ll look really good.”

Hearn also revealed Agyarko’s dream of headlining in Belfast depends on him winning and performing.

“I just want to see him progressing. Win this title, defend it. He keeps talking about going back to Belfast and fighting over there and stuff like that. But it all depends.

“You can look a million dollars, but then step up a level and you can get found out. But that’s where we’ll get to with Caoimhín in two or three fights’ time.”

Photo Credit Mark Robison Matchroom.