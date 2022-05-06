Kate Radomska Holds back on Garcia Gratitude until after the Win

Kate Radomska waited until after her fight to show Ivette Garcia the gratitude she deserved in Scotland tonight.

With just hours to go before the Waterford light-flyweight was set to trade leather on the Kynoch Boxing card she has no opponent.

However, just when It appeared all avenues had been explored to no avail and the Waterford light-flyweight was going to be denied the chance to fight, Garcia came to the rescue.

Radomska didn’t show her gratitude at first and certainly didn’t hold back en route to a 59-55 points win.

To her credit 28-year-old, Spaniard did just come at late notice she came to fight. Garcia gave Radomska a solid six rounds at the Crown Plaza and ensured she had to work for her win.

In fairness, the Polish born Deise fighter always looked in control and always on a path to victory but her opponent was busy and full of effort.

As a result, it was another active six rounds of learning for a fighter who was offered a last-minute European title fight earlier in the year.

With three sixes under her belt, the continental route is now an avenue the Robbie Flynn may explore moving forward.

Although she has a historic domestic option if she wants to take it. Belfast’s Kristina O’Hara McCafferty has made it clear she wants to fight the 32-year-old in the first-ever women’s Irish title fight.

Radomska’s slate reads 3-0 after the win and Garcia is now a 0-2 fighter.