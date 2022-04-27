Kaci Rock Going for Gold as Breakthrough Beckons

The next time Kaci Rock stands on the podium she wants to hear Amhrán na bhFiann blast over the speakers.

The emerging Enniskerry BC fighter proved herself an international level welterweight when she claimed European Under-22 bronze in Croatia last month.

The medal, which came after victory over Ukrainian Maryna Stokio in the quarter-finals, was the daughter of four weight Irish champion Jim Rock’s first in an Irish vest. Indeed, it came in her first-ever Team Ireland tournament and has given her both a confidence boost and a desire for gold.

The Greystones native wants to continue her impressive climb by taking two more steps up the podium.

“It’s definitely a confidence boost seeing where I stand at international level- it gives me more confidence in moving forward to bigger tournaments in the future,” Rock told Irish-boxing.com.

“It also gave me a taste for gold. Being on the podium was great, but it would have been even better standing at the number one spot hearing the national anthem, that spurs me on to train harder and get the gold next time.”

#TeamIreland Kaci Rock has been awarded her European U22 Championship 🥉 medal 🥊 pic.twitter.com/mxiZWezIpg — IABA (@IABABOXING) March 22, 2022

While Rock wants to examine how gold glistens up close and personal she is content to show off her bronze. The 19-year-old European U-22 medal winner has targeted an upgrade but was still able to celebrate and really enjoyed her achievement.

“It feels amazing it really does. I’m super happy with the bronze medal at my first international and my [semi final] opponent went on to win gold in the tournament. It hasn’t really sunk in yet but it probably never will to be quite honest!

“The medal means a lot to me. Everyone was really supportive of me and the achievement so it was great to come back to Ireland and show my family, friends, and my club the medal,” she with real joy.

Rock admits she did feel like an underdog going in to fight some of Europe’s best in the U22 continental competition.

However, the medal success has given her a new outlook – and if as expected she is chosen for the upcoming World Championships she will compete with a new outlook.

“Being my first time representing Ireland I feel I was definitely one of the underdogs, but I proved myself at that tournament and I’m hoping to keep progressing.”

Rock is currently in Italy on a training camp with Team Ireland and, with Gráinne Walsh seemingly nursing another hand injury, a trip to the World Championships in Turkey next month could be on the agenda.

The Wicklow 66kger has big goals in boxing, one of which is Paris 2024, now that her weight will be contested at the Games.

“Olympics would be the goal,” admits Rock. “My weight has been added as a new Olympic weight for women so that obviously opens a lot of doors for me. I’m still only 19, I’m a work in progress.”