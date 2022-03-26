Amateur News 

Junior 2 National Championship quarter final results

Jonny Stapleton

The opening session of the 2022 Junior 2 National Championships took place at the National Stadium on Friday night.

104 boxers are contesting the tournament over three days, and 16 bouts were decided at this evening’s Quarter Finals:

54kg Nathan O’Hara (Paulstown) beat Michael Ward (Sean McDermott) RSC1
54kg Odhran Clancy (Rathfirland) beat Callum Sweeney (Gilford) 4-1
57kg Roy Colgan (Avona) W/O
57kg William McCarthy (Mayfield) beat Louis Hill (Tullylish) 3-2
60kg Lee McEvoy (Avona) beat John McCarthy (Mayfield) 4-1
60kg Joshua McDonagh (Sean McDermott) beat Terry Hannah (Townland) 3-2
63kg Caprice Coiley (Clonard) W/O
63kg Owen Cleary (Olympic C) beat Conor Braniff (Holy Trinity) 5-0
66kg Nicky Hatton (Donore) W/O
66kg Chris Doyle (Templemore) beat Caolan Smith (Mourne All Blacks) 5-0
70kg Bobbi Flood (Cabra) W/O
70kg Martin McCarthy (Riverstown) beat James Gray (Clonard A) 5-0
75kg Reuben Bell (Carrickfergus) beat Evan Gillen (Clonard) 5-0
75kg Demantas Auzeus (Ballaghaderreen) beat Luke Duncan (Ederney) 4-1
80kg Ryan Murphy (Neilstown) beat William Browne (Celtic Eagles) 5-0
80kg Callum McGillin (Two Castles) beat Shane Lawlor (Kilcullen) 3-2

