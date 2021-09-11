Jono Carroll and Andy Vences Legends II Weigh-In got HEATED

Jono Carrolltakes on Andy Vences in a WBA final world title eliminator in Hollywood tonight.
‘King King’ appears alongside the likes of Evander Holyfield, David Haye, Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz on the Legends II card.
Indeed, many believe what is certain to be the most competitive clash on the bill will be the fight of the night and that thought process was only helped by the pair’s heated exchanges come weigh-in time.
The pair’s war of words spilled over from their cancelled fight date to rescheduled fight week and onto the weigh-in stage yesterday.