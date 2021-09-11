Jono Carroll and Andy Vences Legends II Weigh-In got HEATED

Jono Carroll takes on Andy Vences in a WBA final world title eliminator in Hollywood tonight.

‘King King’ appears alongside the likes of Evander Holyfield, David Haye, Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz on the Legends II card.

Indeed, many believe what is certain to be the most competitive clash on the bill will be the fight of the night and that thought process was only helped by the pair’s heated exchanges come weigh-in time.

The pair’s war of words spilled over from their cancelled fight date to rescheduled fight week and onto the weigh-in stage yesterday.













TRILLER FIGHT CLUB – LEGENDS II

HARD ROCK LIVE – SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Saturday, September 11 – Live on Pay-Per-View (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

FREEVIEW 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

FITE.TV and TrillerFightClub.com



RED CORNER BLUE CORNER



8 ROUNDS – HEAVYWEIGHTS

Evander Holyfield (225.4) vs. Vitor Belfort (206.2)

Atlanta, GA Boca Raton, FL

44-10-2, 29 KO’s 1-0, 1KO

8 ROUNDS – HEAVYWEIGHTS

Anderson Silva (192.6) vs. Tito Ortiz (200)

Sao Paolo, Brazil Huntington Beach, CA

2-1, 1 KO Pro Boxing Debut



10 ROUNDS – JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS

Andy Vences (129.4) vs. Jono Carroll (130)

San Jose, CA Dublin, Ireland

23-2-1, 12 KO’s 21-6, 5 KO’s



8 ROUNDS – HEAVYWEIGHTS

David Haye (211.5) vs. Joe Fournier (195.5)

London, United Kingdom London, United Kingdom

28-4, 26 KO’s 9-0, 9 KO’s



6 ROUNDS – JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS

Anthony Chavez (129.2) vs. Diuhl Olguin (128)

Redlands, CA Jalisco, Mexico

9-1, 3 KO’s 15-19-4, 10 KO’s



6 ROUNDS – MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Eliezer Silva (158) vs. Terry Roscoe (155)

Los Angeles, CA Albany, GA

Pro Debut 2-5





