Jason Quigley vs Demetrius Andrade World Title Talks Underway

Golden Boy and Matchroom are ‘working closely together to make a world title fight between Jason Quigley [19(14)-1(1)] and Demetrius Andrade. [30(18)-0]

The Donegal fighter has been linked to the WBO middleweight world champion since he name-dropped the American directly after his May victory over Shane Mosley Jr.

Nothing concrete with regard to what would prove a massive opportunity for Quigley has arisen but both fighters have talked positively about a potential meeting.

The Donegal middle has always been keen, while Andrade has suggested if the money was right he’d be interested and told Irish-boxing.com that if fights with the big names like Canelo and Gennady Golovkin can’t be made, Quigley would be of interest.

Things recently seemed to have moved to the next level as the popular Golden Boy middleweight told Irish-boxing.com a line of dialogue has been opened up and the camps are in talks to try and make the fight.

Indeed, he suggested it’s at ironing out the nitty-gritty details stage.

“My team, Golden Boy are working closely with Matchroom for a possible fight against Demetrius Andrade for the world title. They are talking about it at the minute. No contracts have been sent over but it’s definitely a fight that’s been talked about,” Quigley told Irish-boxing.com before selling the fight somewhat.

“It’s an ideal fight, the perfect fight to happen. He’s an East Coast man, we could have it on the East Coast, all those Irish, get them all together and we would sell out any arena for the world title.

“That’s definitely something I’m looking forward to if it happens, if it doesn’t then there are plenty of other lads out there we’ll fight. There is no time frame on it, it’s just a matter of the two teams working out the details and sorting out the nitty-gritty stuff to make it happen.”

If the fight is made the Andy Lee trained fighter is confident of victory.

“I think I can get in there upset the odds, beat him and become world champion.”

Quigley was talking backstage at the Feile where he was supporting stable mate Paddy Donovan, also at the fight night was fellow Irish middle Luke Keeler, a former foe of ‘Boo Boo’.

The 30-year-old didn’t press the Dubliner for too much info but they did share a smile with regards to the possible clash.

“I saw Luke earlier and we were chatting briefly and he asked what’s next and I told him possibly Demetrius and he just smiled and said ‘good man’.”

If the world title fight doesn’t come off and talks hit a stumbling block, Quigley can take solace from the fact he is now seen as a genuine contender. He is knocking on the door and he just has to keep winning to knock it down.

“It’s great to be up there and in the conversation. It’s great to be in that territory where your name is mentioned for big fights and once that is the case you know big fights are not too far away.”