Jason Quigley using outside negative energy to power world title bid

Jason Quigley [19(14)-1(1)] has tapped into external doubt and used it as fuel ahead of his world title fight this weekend.

Quigley challenges Demetrius Andrade [30(18)-0] for his WBO middleweight crown at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday – and goes into the fight as a big outsider.

The 30-year-old Golden Boy middle is well aware he wears the underdog tag and that he has doubters going into the massive fight.

However, the challenger hasn’t allowed it to have a negative impact, quite the oppossite, he used that negative energy to fuel him throughout camp.

The Andy Lee trained fighter said that the fact that many have written him off ahead of the massive fight has only served to motivate him further.

“All my professional career I have been a favourite. It was always a matter of ‘when is Jason Quigley going to be a world champion?’ I’ve always had that type of pressure on me,” Quigley said.

“For this fight, a lot of people have been saying I’m a big underdog and Andrade is expected to win this fight easily. That is great for me.

“I know my capability, my team knows my capability, and I know the desire and hunger and heart that I have to become a world champion.

“Let them all write me off, put me down, and say what they want to say. Years ago that might have affected me, I would be thinking about what people were saying. But I’ve matured a lot over the last couple of years and I’m in a real great place right now.

“Comments like that don’t anger me, they fuel me. The more they write me off, the more they say I can’t do it, the more I want to do it and am fuelled to get in there and do it come November 19th.

“I genuinely 110% believe that I will come away as world champion.”

Photo courtesy of Emily Harney and Matchroom.