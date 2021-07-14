Jason Quigley reminds world champion he is ‘willing and waiting’

Jason Quigley [19(14)-1(1)] has reminded world middleweight champion, Demetrius Andrade [30(18)-0], he is still willing to fight and waiting for a call.

Quigley called out the WBO middleweight world champion after his DAZN broadcast win over Shane Mosley Jr in Las Vegas in late May.

The champion, who holds a win over Dublin’s Luke Keeler, responded by telling Irish-boxing.com that the Andy Lee trained fighter would appeal if he couldn’t secure a big name, before talking positively about the clash online.

The American has since been linked to Chris Eubank Jr, called out Canelo and gone on a Gennady Golovkin campaign. Despite also fighting on DAZN and having a strong working relationship with Matchroom mega-money bouts with ‘GGG’ – who looks likely to fight Ryota Murata – or Canelo – who has Caleb Plant in his sights – don’t look immediately likely.

That, in turn, increases the Donegal fighters chances of a world title shot – and he was keen to let ‘Boo Boo’ know he is one middleweight willing to fight for Andrade’s title.

Speaking previously and more in dept on the fight the 30-year-old, who is currently ticking over in his home county said:

“The plan now is to keep climbing the ladder with bigger and better fights. Each fight now is going to be bigger than the last one and that’s the way I want it to go.

“I am 30 years of age, and this is probably the last chapter in my career. I just want to make it all worthwhile and give it absolutely everything. I’ve got to grab every opportunity that comes my way with both hands and make every moment count.

“Look since I started this game, I have wanted to be a world champion. If the opportunity came along and I got offered the Demetrius Andrade fight it would take a hell of a lot for me to turn it down.

“We have just got to see what comes along. But if that opportunity comes along, I wouldn’t be the person who says no to it. “