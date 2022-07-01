Jason Quigley Makes Management Manouever – Middleweight Guiding Irish Fighters Careers

Jason Quigley [19(14)-2(2)] is the latest Irish fighter to take up the player-manager role.

The active middleweight and recent world champion is now James McGivern’s manager.

The extremely popular Donegal has taken up a role with Sheer Sports, who manage him as well as the McKenna brothers Stevie and Aaron, and is the LA-based fight makers’ main man in European.

His first major signing is former underage amateur standout, McGivern [4-0]. The Belfast lightweight was viewed a genuine Olympic hope and surprised some when he turned over in 2020. He has impressed his way to 4-0 since, winning fans with a slick, stylish, southpaw approach. The St Georges graduate became a free agent when MTK disbanded earlier this year and has since teamed up with Quigley and Sheer.

Quigley has shown instant faith in the 24-year-old placing him in all Irish action in their first fight together. The World Amateur Championships medal winner also used his sway to get the Commonwealth and European youth medal winner a slot on the August 6 Return of the Mick card where he will fight unbeaten Dub Tony McGlynn.

The move to management sees Quigley become the second active Irish fighter to take up management. It’s a role SSE Arena August 6 bill topper Michael Conlan also fulfills as one of the main men in Conlan Boxing, although he has the help from big brother and former world title challenger Jamie.

It’s understood Quigley is also working with Sheers Brett McGinty, a fellow Donegal man.