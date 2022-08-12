Jake Paul to pay Joe Ward cancellation compensation

Joe Ward [7(4)-1(1)] will benefit from a Jake Paul cancellation compensation policy.

The Moate BC light heavyweight was scheduled to fight Frederic Julan [12(10)-1] in an interesting step-up bout on the undercard of Paul’s proposed bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. last Saturday.

Unfortunately for the West Meath fighter and all involved the card was cancelled, as the main event fell through when the Most Valuable Promotions man found issue with his fellow American for not making a check weight.

The You Tuber turned fighter and fight maker, who helps guide the career of Amanda Serrano, has since revealed he doesn’t want fighters to be left completely out of pocket and said he would pay all the undercard fighters 50% of their contracted purse amount.

“The undercard boxers who were set to fight today as part of the Jake Paul & Amanda Serrano MVP event spent countless hours training both physically and mentally to prepare to fight on one of the biggest stages of their careers,” MVP’s statement read. “These undercard fighters abided by the terms of their contracts and Jake and MVP are extremely disappointed that the event cancellation adversely impacted them.”

The official statement ended with MVP and the YouTube star saying that they will continue to support “fair fighter compensation” since boxers can sometimes not receive any payments of the fight is cancelled.

Ward will be frustrated regardless, the French fighter provided him the chance to make a mini statement and progress up the ladder. No new fight date has been confirmed for the much decorated former amateur star.