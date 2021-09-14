Jake Paul ‘in talks’ with Eddie Hearn to make Taylor v Serrano

Divisive YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul could prove key in making the eagerly anticipated Katie Taylor [19(6)-0] versus Amanda Serrano [41(30)-1-1] bout.

The social media star and the owner of a 4-0 boxing record confirmed reports he was now part of Team Serrano and is working alongside former Matthew Macklin and Andy Lee promoter Lou DiBella with regard to the seven-weight world champion.

In fact, Paul has revealed he has open talks with Eddie Hearn to make a female monster fight between undisputed lightweight world champion Taylor and the New York resident who fights for Puerto Rico.

“We’re excited to announce that we’re going to be working with Amanda Serrano, who is one of the greatest female pound-for-pound fighters of all time,” Paul said on The MMA Hour.

“We’re actively in talks with Eddie Hearn to try and figure out Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor, to make the biggest women’s boxing fight of all time.”

Jake Paul says he is in talks with Eddie Hearn to make Amanda Serrano/Katie Taylor#themmahour pic.twitter.com/H2VHUrnBrm — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 13, 2021

Noise surrounding ‘the greatest female fight of all time’ increased over the last number of weeks with both protagonists registering wins in world title fights and on big platforms.

Both fighters claim they want it, although the New York native with strong Puerto Rican links, wants to achieve undisputed status first.

Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn is keen to do it in March of 2021 and has his sights set on making the much talked about meeting for Madison Square Garden next spring. The Matchroom boss has also admitted the seven-weight world champion’s value has risen since he last tried to get it over the line and seems ready to make an offer to back up that opinion.

Trailblazer Taylor and her fellow pound for pound star have been linked since as far back as 2018 when the Irish sensation defeated Serrano’s sister Cindy in America.

After a number of false dawns the 32-year-old had appeared set to fight Taylor in Manchester in May of last year for a career-high purse before the pandemic intervened. Plans to re-fix the bout for Fight Camp then collapsed for financial reasons and Taylor instead rematched Delfine Persoon.

All parties seem keen now and hopes are high a mega March meeting can be arranged.

Speaking Taylor’s most recent win Hearn said: “I think she fights again in December and then she has to fight Amanda Serrano.

“It’s not her fault that fight hasn’t been made, it was a mixture of many things, but that’s the past.

“I think we have to. Amanda Serrano fancies that fight and has raised her profile, she brings tremendous value and she should be rewarded for that value,” he explained.

“I think we can headline Madison Square Garden with that fight, by far and away the biggest fight in women’s boxing. We have to do that fight, if we don’t, it’ll be a piece missing of a wonderful career.”