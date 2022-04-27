Jake Paul avoids Dylan Moran ambush

Jake Paul [5(4)-0] avoided Dylan Moran [16(6)-1(1)] questions at the first press event of Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano fight week.

The social media star and novice pro fighter was present for a photo shoot at the top of the Empire State building on Tuesday – and was asked about the Waterford welter.

Former Crumlin amateur, noted cutman, and celebrity seconds Andy O’Neill tried to ambush the YouTube star asking the 25-year-old about Moran, enquiring as to why he wasn’t answering the Irish fighter’s calls.

Paul, who is playing his part in promoting the biggest female fight of all time set for Madison Square Garden on Saturday, blanked the questions, leaving O’Neill to surmise there were reception issues on a building that was the tallest in the world up and until 1971.

The pair have previous after Paul very publically slatted the Waterford fighter’s credentials once he was revealed as a Conor McGregor sparring partner.

Moran’s response was to call Paul out, although he made it clear he didn’t want to be part of the Paul circus and wanted to fight behind closed doors.

The Deise’s fighters team had other ideas and did reach out re making the fight but a bout never materialised.

‘The Real Deal’ has since teamed up with Frank Warren but has yet to see action in 2022.

Moran also seems more open to a match-up now and has been vocal about Paul on social media. The fight seems unlikely with the likes of Tommy Fury and now Sonny Bill Williams ahead of the queue, while there is also a massive weight disparency.

However, as a fighter hungry for a big fight any Paul link will benefit the popular Munster man, increasing his profile and getting his name out there.