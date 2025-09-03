Jack Bateson Plans to Ruin Michael Conlan’s Homecoming

Jack Bateson believes he can flip the script on one of Irish boxing’s biggest names when he travels to Dublin to face Michael Conlan on September 5.

The Leeds fighter will be the man in the opposite corner for the Irish star’s Dublin debut at the 3Arena. The Belfast boxer has admitted it’s “win or retire” territory, and is hoping to take a big step toward a third world title shot live on Channel 5.

On the other hand, the English fighter can take a career-changing scalp down at the Dublin Docklands.

It’s a lay of the land that prompts Bateson to insist the spotlight and the pressure all belong to his opponent on Friday.

“There’s no pressure,” Bateson told The Yorkshire Post. “I can go out there and enjoy it. The pressure’s all on him. He’s fighting in Ireland, the crowd is probably going to be 90 per cent Irish, maybe more. Us Leeds lot go over in numbers though, so hopefully we’ll take a lot over.”

Bateson enters the contest with a strong pedigree. A decorated amateur, he has compiled a 20-1-1 record since turning professional. His sole career defeat came in November 2022 against the still-unbeaten IBO super-bantamweight champion Shabaz Masoud.

The 31-year-old has endured a frustrating wait for opportunities in recent years, with his last outing coming back in December 2024. He now sees the Conlan fight as a springboard toward the nights he has long been chasing.

“There were talks about this fight for about seven months and when it was first offered to me, there was no question,” he explained. “It was a great opportunity for me. It’s the sort of fight I’ve been waiting for. Beating Michael Conlan can change the trajectory of my career massively.”

Bateson views the Dublin showdown as a potentially career-defining moment.

“It can set me up for the sort of nights I’ve dreamt of. This is a night I’ve been dreaming of since I was a young kid – fighting live on Channel 5. Winning on September 5 would really change everything for me.

“I could be looking at world title shots very soon after beating Michael. Beating Michael would put me closer, so fingers crossed I can get the job done. I’m excited, but my mind is fully on the job. If I’ve prepared for the best Michael Conlan, the guy who’s performed and won at a high level, then I’m going to be alright.”