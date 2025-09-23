It’s All ’90s Retro for Lewis Crocker With Benn and Eubank Links

Benn isn’t the only famous 90s name Lewis Crocker is being linked to.

The IBF welterweight champion of the world’s name is now being mentioned alongside that of a Eubank.

Even before Crocker won the first ever all Irish fight, Conor Benn, the son of Nigel Benn, was a fight being proposed by Matchroom and Eddie Hearn.

Talk with regard to a massive welterweight meeting intensified over the last week, even with the confirmation Benn would fight Chris Eubjank Jr later this year.

Over the last few days a new 90s name has been thrown into the mix. The Ring magazine are reporting that Harlem Eubank, nephew of 90s legend Chris Eubank, is in the frame to fight the Holy Trinity graduate.

The fighter himself seems keen with comments about wanting to fight in Ireland on social media.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker in his dressing room after his split Points Victory

Irish-boxing.com understands the Brighton fighter is not on Team Crocker’s radar and they are persuing other options. However, call out and rumour is something ‘The Croc’ will have to get used to now he has a belt many want.

Another name mentioned, and a more likely opponent, is former IBF light welterweight world champion Liam Paro. The Brian Peters managed Australian has moved up the scales, and after registering a second win at the weight on a card Danny Keating appeared on last week, he is ranked at welter.