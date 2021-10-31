It’s About More Than a Belt for Fired Up Graham McCormack

It’s not just about silverware for Graham McCormack [6(1)-0] it’s about vindication and even redemption.

The Limerick fighter competes with Scot Paul Kean [13(1)-2] for the vacant BUI Celtic title in Glasgow on November 19. It’s a trinket that could inject serious life into McCormack’s career and fuel up the ‘G Train’ for a run at the Irish title.

No doubt the 34-year-old would welcome the trinket and the progress that comes with winning it the Sam Kynoch promoted fight represents so much more than in-ring success for the Ian Goughran managed middle.

The Shaun Kelly trained fighter returned to boxing just years ago and after a prolonged and extremely troubled period in his life – and each in ring success since seems to personify and even cement his out-of-the-ring recovery.

Winning the prettiest belt in Irish boxing would mean McCormack would have something tangible to signify the massive turnaround. It would be a physical reward for the hard work done in and outside of the gym – and in that regard it means ‘everything’.

“This means everything to me,” McCormack told Irish-boxing.com.

“This is not just a title or a belt this is something I have worked towards for a long time. It’s something I’ve worked for in boxing and outside of boxing.

“I think people know life hasn’t always been easy for me. If I’m honest I’ve lived a very rough life, tough mentally more than anything else, so this title shows me how far I have come and that everything I have worked hard for has been worth it.”

Motivated by more than possible boxing achievements, McCormack believes he comes with more desire and fight than his more experienced opponent.

The Munster fighter says he is ready to go war to make sure he comes away with the spoils.



“I’m bang up for this fight. As I said it means everything to me. This is the fight of my life and it victory won’t be taken from me. I hope he is ready for eight rounds of absolute hell because that’s what I’m preparing for. Honestly he could hit me with a baseball bat and I’ll keep coming.”