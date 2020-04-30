It wouldn’t go past four’ – Caoimhin Agyarko wants new stable mate Nathan Heaney

Caoimhin Agyarko [6(3)-0] says he wouldn’t let Nathan Heaney [10(3)-0] see the fifth round if the pair were to fight.

The Belfast fighter wasn’t long about suggesting a fight between small hall ring walk legend, Heaney and himself once it was confirmed the Stoke fighter was confirmed as Frank Warren’s new signing.

Let’s make this fight happen both now with the same promoter both undefeated both for a good fan base easy fight to make. @frankwarren_tv https://t.co/8ZMI4pHjDK — Caoimhin Agyarko (@caoimhinagyarko) April 29, 2020

The Belfast prospect doesn’t necessarily believe it’s a fight Queensbury would risk making, nor does he feel it’s a fight he needs, but it is a fight he would like – and a fight he thinks wouldn’t last long.

“Me vs him? It wouldn’t go anymore than 3 or 4 rounds max. He wouldn’t see past four,” Agyarko told Irish-boxing.com.

To be honest I haven’t seen much of him. I did see him fight the guy I fought in my fourth fight and wasn’t impressed at all. The fight was stopped in the fourth round and it shouldn’t have been.”

Having just signed the 31-year-old ticket seller it is unlikely Warren will put him in with a younger prospect Queensbury really rate.

The 23-year-old is aware of that, but believes it is a fight that could built.

“I don’t [think Queensbury would make the fight] he’s a unreal ticket seller so they wouldn’t want him to get beat after just signing him, but I’d say a year or so down the line it could happen for a title,” he adds.

‘Black Thunder’ hasn’t got anything against his new stablemate and does admit it’s not a fight he is desperate for.

However, he does want fights with those ranked above him or those who have that bit of media spotlight.

“I don’t need that fight or necessarily want it but anyone who’s ranked above me and is getting hyped up I will fight them. I’m in this game to beat who’s above me and win titles. Especially people who shouldn’t be ranked above me,” he adds before expanding.

“I don’t like calling people out. I’m not that guy, but I’ve realised something in boxing and it’s that closed mouths don’t get fed. I know how good I am and I’d fight anyone at the right time etc and obviously unbeaten names on the record look good.”

When a Heaney fight or any clash for that matter can or will take place remains unclear to everyone including the fancied prospect, who was rumored to be on the formerly proposed Frampton Herring June 13 Windsor Park card .

“You’re guess is as good as mine,” he responds when asked about any potential return.

“I have no date yet, but I’m staying active and ready.”