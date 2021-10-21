Headline News News Pro News 

Injury Forces ‘Gutted’ Conor Coyle off Conlan Boxing Card

Conor Coyle [14(6)-0] has been forced to withdraw from his proposed November 5 fight.

The Derry middleweight was due to fight on the Conlan Boxing card set for the Ulster Hall early next month.

However, a nose injury means he won’t compete in what would have proved his first fight in Ireland since 2017.

Speaking to the Derry Journal he explained: “I’m gutted the fight won’t be happening. But I’m keeping up my training so it is not over, just postponed.

“If anything it will give me more time to get better and improve. My next date will be announced shortly. I’m devastated this has happened after everything.”

Coyle was hoping to fight twice before the year was out, the fighter who turned down a late notice offer to fight Chris Eubank Jr last month, has big fight 2022 plans.

“We’re talking to some big names so things will happen,” he said when speaking to the Derry Journal. “Things will progress and big fights will pan out over the next six months and I’ll be ready for them.

“So I’ll just keep ticking over in the meantime. I’ll get this fight on November 5th, blow away whoever I step in the ring with and make a statement and just continue on from there. I’ll try and push for another fight in December.”

The November 5 card will include fights for the likes of Lewis Crocker, Padraig McCrory, Sean McComb, James McGivern, Paul Ryan, Sean Duffy, Danny Keating, Fearghus Quinn and Cain Lewis.

