One down one to go.

Michael Conlan traveled to Nottingham this morning for the first of two press conferences ahead of his WBA ‘regular’ world title fight with Leigh Wood.

As expected things got heated with both sides keen to get one over on the other. Bigger fireworks are expected in Belfast tomorrow as round 2 takes place at the Europa Hotel.

Watch the best of today’s action HERE with images from the event below.

Photo credit Mark Robinson Matchroom.

