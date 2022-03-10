In Pictures – Conlan – Wood Final Press Conference

All the talking is done for four Irish fighters set for big fights this weekend.

Michael Conlan, Caoimhin Agyarko, Gary Cully and Thomas Carty all fulfilled Matchroom media duties ahead of their respective DAZN broadcast bouts at the Motor Point Arena in Nottingham this Saturday night.

Conlan posed for pics, talked to media as he counts down to his WBA ‘regular’ World title fight with Leigh Wood.

Agyarko also had serious spotlight on him as he talked to the cameras ahead of his clash with Juan Carlos Rubio on the card. Cully performed for the Matchroom cameras for the first time with his intriguing clash with former world champion Miguel Vazquez just days away and heavyweight Carty did some top table talking pre his clash with Michal Boloz.

Below are pictures courtesy of Matchroom and Mark Robinson.





































Nottingham, UK: Michael Conlan interviewd at The Press Conference 10 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Nottingham, UK: Michael Conlan interviewd at The Press Conference 10 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing