‘I’m not hard to find’ – Dylan Moran happy to take the 100k to fight Stevie McKenna

Dylan Moran [16(6)-1(1)] says he would be happy to fight Stevie McKenna [11(10)-0] and take the £100,000 Hennessy Sports are ‘throwing around’.

Mick Hennessy and Hennessy Sports revealed they were willing to pay Florian Marku six figures to share the ring with the Monaghan welter late last week.

The Albanian has yet to comment despite the fact ‘The Hitman’ has cranked up the noise and questioned the Sky aligned fighter’s bottle.

However, Waterford welter Moran raised his hand and said he would be happy to set up an all Irish showdown in the New Year.

‘The Real Deal’ told Team McKenna to get in touch if they want to get it on.

Just seen @HennessySports is throwing 100k around



If you want an Irish showdown in the New year I’m not hard to find 📞



The very best of luck to both McKenna brothers this weekend ☘️ — Dylan Moran (@pro_dylanmoran) December 10, 2021

Moran has recently signed with Frank Warren and no doubt the BT aligned promoter has significant 2022 plans for the step up ready Deise fighter.

However, he is willing to take a McKenna detour and let it be known he’d fight the older of the two boxing brothers.

McKenna has made it clear he wants big fights and he wants them now, suggesting he too would be keen. Another Irish welter that had his eyes raised by the offer to Marku was Lewis Crocker [14(8)-0].

‘The Croc,’ who has also been mentioned alongside Marku recently, said he would fight both the Albanian and McKenna on the same night for that money.

I’ll fight them both on the same night for a 100k😂 https://t.co/JKO6aFRNKZ — Lewis Crocker (@lewiscrocker1) December 9, 2021