‘I’m not going to let it slip by’ – Alfredo Meli determined to beat fellow ‘underated’ middleweight

Alfredo Meli [17(5)-0-1] is hell-bent on seizing his title opportunity when he takes on fellow unbeaten middleweight Danny Dignum [12(6)-0] on Saturday.

Belfast’s ‘Fredo’ challenges WBO European champion Dignum on a deep #MTKFightNight bill in Brentwood – live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

Having scored a highly impressive victory over well-regarded and previously undefeated German Araik Marutjan at Feile an Phobail last summer, Meli is bristling with intent.

It’s the kind of high profile fight the full time mechanic has called for, but felt he didn’t get because he was avoided.

Now he has secured another step up chance with a ranking title on the line he is keen to make the most of.

“I’ve been avoided for so long and to finally get a chance like this with a significant title on the line is massive for me. I’m not going to let it slip by because victory here sets me up for a huge year.

“That belt automatically gets you a top 15 world ranking and from there, you can spring into the world title picture quickly. You only have to look at how fast Luke Keeler progressed after winning this title to be sure of that.”

The Brentwood bill topper is a brilliant trade fight and one with massive entertainment potential.

Meli is aware the title fight with Conrad Cummings defeater is likely to be close, but feels he will edge it.

“This is a great fight for myself, for Danny and for boxing as a whole. We are two of the most underrated middleweights out there but I believe I just hold an edge in a few areas,” added Meli.

“I respect Danny as a man and as a fighter. He’s proven his class as a boxer through his amateur career and everyone could see he’s improving as a professional all the time with the way he dealt with Conrad.”

Joining Dignum vs. Meli on the card is Sam Gilley vs. Curtis Felix Jr for the Southern Area welterweight title, unbeaten Shaquille Day returning against Kaisee Benjamin as he looks to add to his own title collection and a battle between undefeated middleweights James Hawley and Josh Adewale.

The undercard stars the likes of heavyweight hope George Fox, super-lightweight Martin McDonagh, welterweight Liam Wells plus emerging stars such as Jack Martin, Randal Barlow, Charlie Kenny and Kevin Reavell.