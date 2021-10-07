‘I’m in shock’ – Kelyn Cassidy surprised by the manner of surprise National Elite title win

Kelyn Cassidy admits he was in ‘shock’ after shocking the amateur boxing world on Saturday night.

The Saviours Crystal fighter dropped jaws as he defeated Tommy Hyde in the National Stadium to become National Elite light heavyweight champion.

Cork native Hyde did go into the decider as favourite but the new to the weight Cassidy was fancied in some quarters. In that regard, it wasn’t quite the result that surprised massively more the manner in which it was achieved.

The Waterford fighter registered an eye-catching first-round stoppage defeat on the biggest domestic amateur stage live on TG4.

Speaking after he admitted he was as surprised as anyone with how the fight went.

“I’m in shock,” he said before trying to add logic to the result.

“I wouldn’t be known as the biggest puncher but after moving up weight, I’m filling out and I feel strong. I just showed there what I can do. I’m delighted, buzzing.

“I wasn’t expecting that at all. I’m only after going in there and I’m back out. I’m delighted. In boxing, you don’t get paid for overtime so I’m delighted to get in and out. I’m happy to show I’m strong at this weight, happy days.”

Cassidy also confirmed he didn’t plan on getting the job done so early, suggesting it came as a result of how explosive he feels at the new weight.

“The plan going in was to be sharp at be first with every punch. Be sharp with every shot, in and out, hit and not get hit and I done that. I did it with power, speed and explosiveness it all came together tonight.”

The Intermediate title winner moved up the weights to claim a crown at a weight Emmet Brennan resides. The Dublin Olympian’s shoulder injury may rule him out of the upcoming World Championships meaning Cassidy’s status as Elite Champion could put him in contention for selection.

“The World Championships are soon let’s see if I can get picked and go. It’s all a stepping stone for 2024 I’ll keep working hard and see where this road takes me,” he adds before discussing how at home he feels at the new weight.

“I was struggling at 75, I couldn’t make it, now I’m at 80kgs I’m able to perform. It’s a weight that suits and a weight I’m able to perform at.”