‘I’m out to prove a point’ – Determined Dominic Donegan Ready to Bounce Back from Defeat

Dominic Donegan [5(1)-1(0)] is determined to prove he is a prospect of note in Belfast this Saturday night.

The Cavan light-middleweight fights for the first time since his first career defeat suffered at the gloves of Milos Janjanin in Luxemburg and back in March.

Although there was a degree of controversy around the reverse – and it was strongly disputed by those in Boxing Ireland – the former solider wasn’t happy with his performance and wants to right some wrongs at the Europa Hotel.

‘Da Bomb’ also believes people will be keeping a close eye on the ‘Bomb Proof’ card and his fight, in particular, to see if he can bounce back.

The Boxing Ireland fighter feels he has Luxemburg defeat inspired doubters he has to prove wrong – and he plans to do just that.

“I’m out to prove a point. The way I boxed in Luxemburg… I never showed anything of myself at all,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I wanted a test for this fight and I got it. I’m looking forward to going in there and showcasing my skills. A lot of people will be watching and are probably doubting me after Luxemburg.”

Although less experienced than Janjanin, opponent Damian Esquisabel [3(0)-6(2)] is actually deemed a tougher opponent than the fighter who holds a win over the Boxing Ireland trained fighter. Donegan is aware he faces a challenge but is confident nonetheless.

“I have a test and probably one of the hardest fights on the card, but I will make it an easy night,” he continues.

“I’m expecting him to be long and rangy but I want to close down the space and I don’t think he is going to be fit for my power,” he adds before revealing he has frustration to let out.

“I’m confident I’ll return to winning ways. I can’t wait to get back in there and get a bit of my frustration out and win again. It’s been a long time coming I had three fights dates fall through since Luxemburg.”

The fight on the MHD show is Donegan’s first under the stewardship of veteran coach Tony Davitt and he is happy with how things are progressing.

“Things with Tony are going great. I’m up with him every day and getting my own running and strength and conditioning in. I am fit and ready to fight and it’s a bonus having Tony in my corner,” he says before suggesting something big could be just around the corner.

“There could be something big in the pipeline, which I can’t go into detail about, but if that doesn’t fall through I will be on Celtic Clash 12 in the Devenish as well.”