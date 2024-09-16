IBF make exception for Anthony Cacace – Warrington fight goes ahead – title not on the line

Anthony Cacace’s IBF super featherweight world title won’t be on the line when he trades leather with Josh Warrington in Wembley this weekend.

‘The Apache’ was due to make his first defence against the ‘Leed Warrior’ on the stadium card but the IBF wouldn’t sanction the would-be challenger for the title.

The IBF refused to ratify Warrington as a challenger because he has not fought in the 9st 4lb division in over a decade and has never been ranked. Not to mention the boxer, who has twice reigned as IBF featherweight champ, has lost his last two.

There were concerns that if the fight was to go ahead as a non title fight Cacace would be stripped according to IBF rules. However, the American based sanctioning body confirmed this evening that is not the case.

They will allow the 35-year-old to fight and retain his strap despite the fact it won’t be up for grabs. If he suffers defeat he will lose the title he acquired by stopping Joe Cordina and if he beats Warrington he will have to defend against Eduardo Nunez later in the year. The Belfast talents IBO title is expected to be on the line.

An IBF statement read:

Due to some confusion the IBF wishes to clarify the status of the IBF Jr. Lightweight title with respect to the upcoming Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington bout.

Anthony Cacace won the IBF Jr. Lightweight title in an optional defense of Joe Cordina’s IBF title on May 18, 2024. IBF Rule 5.B.2.(a) states:

“Should the Champion lose his title in an optional defense against an opponent other than the leading available contender, the new Champion shall be required to make his mandatory title defense against the leading available contender, as designated by the Championships Chairman, within a period of six (6) months after the acquisition.”

Anthony Cacace is due to make a Mandatory defense of his title no later than Monday, November 18, 2024, pursuant to this rule. Anthony Cacace was due to be notified of his mandatory defense against #1 ranked Jr. Lightweight and mandatory contender Eduardo Nunez, approximately on September 19, 2024, pursuant to Rule 5.D.1 that states in part:

The IBF is aware that Anthony Cacace is contracted to make a defense of his IBO Jr. Lightweight title against Josh Warrington on September 21, 2024, in London, England. The IBF, with the consent of Eduardo Nunez, has agreed to participate in an optional bout against Josh Warrington, not a defense of the IBF Jr. Lightweight title, under the following conditions:

1. Should Anthony Cacace lose his bout against Josh Warrington on September 21, 2024, the IBF tile shall become vacant effective immediately.

2. Should Josh Warrington win on September 21, 2024, the title shall become vacant effective immediately.

3. Should Anthony Cacace win on September 21, 2024, he must make a mandatory defense of the IBF Jr. Lightweight title against #1 ranked mandatory contender Eduardo Nunez within 180 days or by March 20, 2025.

4. The IBF will not consider any further requests to delay the mandatory defense of the IBF Jr. Lightweight title including a Unification defense.

5. Anthony Cacace and Josh Warrington must agree in writing to the conditions requiring IBF sanction of this bout.