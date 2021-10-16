IABA Name Seven Strong Team to Compete at the World Championships

Ireland will send a seven-man team to the World Amateur Championships.

Confusion reigned over recent weeks as to whether or not Ireland and the IABA would be represented in Belgrade later this month.

Indeed, after being summoned for assessment in Dublin earlier this month all the National Elite Champions were informed a team would not be sent to the prestigious tournament.

Rumour the High Performance would send a small team then emerged and that proves to be the case.

After a sparring camp in Sheffield at the home of Team GB the IABA High Performance team under the expert eye of Head Coach Zaur Antia selected a seven-strong team.

None of the Irish Tokyo Olympic representatives have been named and two of the more Internationally experienced younger fighters Gabriel Dossen and Kieran Molloy are noticeably absentees.

Cruiserweight Champion Darren O’Neill wasn’t named either and won’t be afforded the chance to continue his renaissance on the International stage.

IABA World Men’s Championship Team.

48 Kg. Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family)

51 kg. Sean Mari (Monkstown)

57 kg. Adam Hession (Monieva)

60 kg. JP McHale (Star)

63kg. Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

67 kg. Eugene McKeever (Holy Family)

80 Kg. Kelyn Cassidy (St Saviors/ Crystal)

The Irish Elite Women’s team are currently in training in the National Sports Campus Abbotstown preparing for their World Championships due to be held in Turkey this December.