IABA give Indoor training green light

Boxing Clubs around the country can open the doors for indoor training on Monday June 7.

Clubs up North have been back for some time and now clubs in the Republic of Ireland are eligible to move from outdoor to indoor training as the pandemic restrictions are eased.

The IABA confirmed as much today but did warn it’s indoor non contact training and only clubs who completed the required Covid-19 ‘Protect Yourself at all Times’ protocols/procedures and have been issued with their permission letter are eligible.

An IABA statement said:

Dear Members,

As of Monday 07th June 2021 IABA affiliated clubs in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) who have successfully completed the required Covid-19 ‘Protect Yourself at all Times’ protocols/procedures and have been issued with their permission letter, can return to indoor individual non-contact training.

Sport Ireland’s Expert Group recommends the adoption of the ‘pod of one’ concept. This concept can be defined as ‘Individual, physically distanced, non-contact activity, completed in a pre-defined area, within a controlled environment and without the sharing of equipment’.

In preparation for this date the IABA team in consultation with medical experts and various stakeholders have updated the Protect Yourself at All Times: Safe Return to Training Membership pack to help assist clubs wishing to reopen. To access these documents please visit https://iaba.ie/covid-19-guidance/.

All clubs wishing to reopen MUST complete and return the club declaration document to info@iaba.ie. Once the completed document verifying that the club has taken all relevant steps has been received via email, the club will in turn receive a confirmation email from IABA head office confirming that they can reopen.

*PLEASE NOTE YOU MUST BE IN RECEIPT OF YOUR PERMISSION TO REOPEN LETTER FROM THE IABA MEDICAL COMMISSIONER BEFORE REOPENING YOUR CLUB