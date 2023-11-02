‘I hope I’ve got it right’ – Debut promoter Jay Byrne discusses matchmaking concerns

Jay Byrne is hoping he hasn’t made any errors of judgment when matching his first-ever professional fight card.

The recently retired fighter turned fight-maker officially launches JB Promotions when he promotes a bill at the Warehouse, Red Cow on Friday night.

The former BUI and BBBofC Celtic champion was keen to get some domestic title fights and some all-Irish action on the card but found it difficult due to the short run-in.

‘The Negotiator’ has tried to compensate by bringing in solid away tests for those on the card and admits he is a little concerned about some fights in particular.

“Due to the fact, as the name of the card says we are just ‘Beginning’ there are no big 50/50 title fights on the bill. We took this show on with not a lot of lead-in time but we did offer four Irish lads title opportunities and another three all-Irish bouts. Unfortunately, none came off,” he begins when running through the card with Irish-boxing.com.

“However, we still have some good intriguing contests on the bill,” he adds.

The 37-year-old points to two debuts in particular as fights that could entertain. Although, while he sees them as fights that could excite the fans, he believes Oisin Treacy and his brother Glenn Byrne’s debuts could leave him nervous.

“Young Oisin Treacy steps in on his debut against the undefeated Mikolaj Rabczak from Poland. He comes in with two fights two wins and two knockouts, so it’s a debut that is not heard of in Ireland.

“I just hope I have got it right with this one as a lot of eyes turned on me when the fight was announced.

“Then we have the debut of my younger brother who goes into a tasty all-Irish clash vs Allan White. Allan lost his debut in a close bout in the away corner last month and I’m sure he will be coming to fix that. Glenn has been in tip-top form all through camp and I fancied this test for him. I think it’s a good way to get the ball rolling but it’s another I’m sure I’ll be scrutinised over.”

It’s a case of all eyes on Matthew Tyndall when the third of the show’s debutants takes to the ring. Such is the hype surrounding the Bray native and former underage standout that he will have to deal with a weight of expectation, as well as the usual pro pressures, when he trades leather for the first time.

“The pressure is on young Matthew Tyndall, he has sold over 100 tickets and will have some following heading into this one. I’m hoping he can hold his nerves and show everyone who he is and what he is about,” comments the first-time pro promoter.

While Tyndall and co begin their pro journey on the bill Luke Keeler begins the final chapter of what has been a solid career.

The Ballyfermot native has a respectable return against a fighter Byrne fought in Waterford earlier this year.

“Luke Keeler comes back versus the tough hard-hitting Jiri Kroupa,” Byrne says discussing Keeler’s first match-up since his world defeat three years ago.

“Jiri came here last year and took a draw on the road in Ireland. He comes to win so Luke needs to get in and show he has not made a mistake returning to this sport.”

Another fighter returning off a layoff is Tony McGlynn and Byrne has called for the Dub to show just why he went out of his way to sign him.

“Tony looks as sharp as a tack in camp. He goes in against a tough tough man in Lukasz Barabasz who has never looked like being stopped. He has also taken rounds off some top-level prospects. Lukasz ain’t coming to make up numbers and Tony needs to show everyone why I tip him to go really far in this sport.”

Irish fight fans are well aware of what Greyvin Mendoza brings to the ring considering he has fought Lewis Crocker, John Cooney and Danny Keating. The Spain-based Nicurgiuan will fight Senan Kelly in a bout with fight-of-the-night potential.

“Senan Kelly goes up against a fighter ranked twice as high as him in Greyvin Mendoza and comes to fight every time. Any slip-ups here ends Senan’s hopes of titles in February.”

Speaking in more general terms he concludes: “Over all I am satisfied with how things have gone in the run-up to the event, The Boxing Union of Ireland have been a dream to work with and helped in any areas I asked, I thank them for that. I would hope to see a full house to get behind the lads and the new promotion.”