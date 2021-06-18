“I couldn’t care any less about it” – John Cooney in bullish mood ahead of Belgian test

John Cooney [4(1)-0] doesn’t carry any chin concerns with him as he heads into another tough battle tomorrow night.

The Galway-based operator visited the canvas for the first time in his career in Spain as recent as May 29. To his credit, the 25-year-old recovered well from the first round knock down to dominate and win the remaining five rounds of the fight.

Having put it behind him on the night, Cooney is adamant he put it behind him for good and says he doesn’t bring any residual mental or physical effects from touching down into the All Eyez on Brussells clash.

“I couldn’t care any less about it,” he responds when asked about the first round of his last fight.

“This is boxing, you get hit, I’ve never been afraid or never will be afraid of getting hit.

“I’m in great shape, my eye healed very quick so I’m more then ready to go again,” he adds with reference to the fact he was in the ring as recent as three weeks ago.

Cooney takes on Angelo Turco [8(3)-18(3)-2], a fighter he would be expected to defeat, but a fighter noted for his durability and fondness to trade.

The judges gave the Belgian rounds the last time he fought Irish opposition in Niall O’Connor and he should make the Steven O’Rourke trained fighter work for his win.

Considering he had a tough night at the office last time out he doesn’t want to declare Turco his toughest test to date but he is expecting a challenge.

“I guess I will only be able to say after this fight if he is the toughest I’ve agreed to fight. My last was tough, he was tricky and cute but if this opponent brings more I’m ready for it.

“I know he’s game and he’s got a decent chin and he’s had a lot of fights so im expecting a good test,” he continues before promising to show impreovemtns on his last win.

“I predict a clinical win, a performance where I show my level and improvements from my last fight.”