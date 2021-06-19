Four in European U22 action today – TIMES + LIVE STREAM
Boxing at the European U22 Championships continues today in Roseto degli Abruzzi.
Ireland have four boxers in action in Day 2 in Italy.
The quartet are hoping to move into the quarter finals and to within one win of a medal.
Adam Hession fights Gabor Virban of Hungary in the 56kg class, Kieran Molloy fights for a second time in the tournament against Eric Tudor of Romania in the 69kg class, Sean Mari will look to build on his impressive International debut win over Team GB when he fights Tokyo Olympain Cosmon Girleanu, while Monkstown BC’s Jack Marley makes his senior debut against German Dariusz Lasotta in the heavyweight class.
Hession gets things underway at 2:15pm in Ring A.
Molloy is also in afternoon action fighting at 3:15 in Ring B.
Mari fights at 7:45pm in the evening session in Ring A
Marley brings the day to a close Irish wise when he trades leather at 8:30pm in Ring A.
You can watch the fights below:
Ring A
Ring B
2021 European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy
June 17
Last 32
63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Pete Novak (Czech Republic) 5-0
69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Dan Krotter (Germany) 4-1
June 18
Last 32
52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) beat Hamza Mahmood (England) 4-1
Last 16
51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) lost to Romane Moulai (France) 4-1
63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Nenad Javanovic (Serbia) 5-0
75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) lost to Moreno Fendero (France)
June 19
Last 16
52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) v Cosmin Girleanu (Romania)
56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) v Gabor Virban (Hungary)
69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) v Eric Tudor (Romania)
91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) v Dariusz Lasotta (Germany)
June 20th
Last 16
91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) v Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy)
Q/Final
60kg Ellie Mai-Gartland (Ireland) v Paige Richardson (England)
Irish squad
51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)
60kg Ellie Mai-Gartland (Clonmel)
52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)
56kg Adam Hession (Monivea)
63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)
69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)
75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)
81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)
91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown
91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)
Team Manager: Tara Mari
Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle
Physio: David Cooke