Four in European U22 action today – TIMES + LIVE STREAM

Boxing at the European U22 Championships continues today in Roseto degli Abruzzi.

Ireland have four boxers in action in Day 2 in Italy.

The quartet are hoping to move into the quarter finals and to within one win of a medal.

Adam Hession fights Gabor Virban of Hungary in the 56kg class, Kieran Molloy fights for a second time in the tournament against Eric Tudor of Romania in the 69kg class, Sean Mari will look to build on his impressive International debut win over Team GB when he fights Tokyo Olympain Cosmon Girleanu, while Monkstown BC’s Jack Marley makes his senior debut against German Dariusz Lasotta in the heavyweight class.

Hession gets things underway at 2:15pm in Ring A.

Molloy is also in afternoon action fighting at 3:15 in Ring B.

Mari fights at 7:45pm in the evening session in Ring A

Marley brings the day to a close Irish wise when he trades leather at 8:30pm in Ring A.

You can watch the fights below:

Ring A



–

Ring B

2021 European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy

June 17

Last 32

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Pete Novak (Czech Republic) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Dan Krotter (Germany) 4-1

June 18

Last 32

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) beat Hamza Mahmood (England) 4-1

Last 16

51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) lost to Romane Moulai (France) 4-1

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Nenad Javanovic (Serbia) 5-0

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) lost to Moreno Fendero (France)

June 19

Last 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) v Cosmin Girleanu (Romania)

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) v Gabor Virban (Hungary)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) v Eric Tudor (Romania)

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) v Dariusz Lasotta (Germany)

June 20th

Last 16

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) v Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy)

Q/Final

60kg Ellie Mai-Gartland (Ireland) v Paige Richardson (England)

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)

60kg Ellie Mai-Gartland (Clonmel)

52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)

56kg Adam Hession (Monivea)

63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)

Team Manager: Tara Mari

Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle

Physio: David Cooke