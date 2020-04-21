Hyland gunning for ‘Turbo’ after signing MTK promotional deal

An exciting year awaits Paul Hyland Jr [20(7)-2(2)] promises Mark Dunlop.

The MHD boss man has revealed the Belfast lightweight has signed a two fight deal with MTK and should be in against two named foes before the year is out.

‘Hylo’, who was scheduled to fight former world champion Terry Flanagan this weekend, is excited about the prospect of that fight playing out at a later date and has a second MTK Fight Night date lined up regardless of the result.

“Paul Hyland Jnr is really up for the Terry Flanagan fight and he was devastated when the show was cancelled,” Dunlop told Irish-boxing.com.

The ‘Turbo’ clash would have afforded the 29-year-old a chance to jump straight back in at elite level. The serial entertainer was last seen in the ring in June of last year losing to Italian based Belgian Francesco Patera in a European title fight.

Lewis Ritson is the only other fighter to defeat Hyland. Dunlop argues both are top end defeats meaning his charge has a strong enough CV to get back in the mix if he managed a result against Manchester’s Flanagan.

“Flanagan was the perfect opportunity to get back in the mix. Paul has only lost to two guys and both of them will go on to fight for the world title themselves,” he adds before revealing the two fight MTK deal.

“I have agreed a promotional deal with MTK to promote Hylo’s next two contests so its going to be an exciting year for Hylo.”

The two pronged nature of the deal could suggest MTK are covering themselves in the case of Hyland upsetting his fellow Stephen Ormond defeater.

However, the management group have also tried to make Gary Cully versus ‘Hylo’ and it’s quite possible that is the second fight they have their eye on.