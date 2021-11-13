Headline News News Pro News 

How to watch Perez, Belujsky and Cairns fight in Germany – Running order – Times

Jonny Stapleton , ,

Cork trio Mike Perez, Vladimir Belujsky and Steven Cairns fight in Germany tonight.

All three appear on a Legacy Sports Management card in Dusseldorf.

Former cruiserweight world title challenger ‘The Rebel’ Perez trades leather with Argentine Jose Gregorio Ulrich, while ‘Big Bad Vlad Belujsky takes on Norbert Magyar and teen prospect Steven Cairns fights Szilveszter Ajtai.

It appears the Dave Coldwell signed Cairns will be first up and Belujsky will follow straight after. Perez tops the card and will fight in the seventh fight of the night as a result.

The card is available to watch on FITE TV with the broadcast expected to start around 18:30 Irish time.

You can watch the fights by clicking HERE.

The reverse running order, which is subjec to change, is as follows:

Mike Perez vs Jose Gregorio Ulrich

Timo Rost vs Bosko Misic

Lenroy Thomas vs Marcos Antonio Aumada

Ramona Graeff vs Marina Sakharov

Yaser Yueksel vs Oktavian Gratii

Vladimir Belujsky vs Norbert Magyar

Steven Cairn vs Szilveszter Ajtai.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Carl Frampton preparing like a Premier League champion for Nonito Donaire clash

irishboxing

Waldron returns against unbeaten fighter

irishboxing

Classy Kelyn Cassidy Registers Ireland’s First World Championship Win

Jonny Stapleton