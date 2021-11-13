Final Fantasy Four – Maguire, Purcell and Clancy join Kelly in Golden Gong gold medal fights

Luke Maguire, Sean Purcell and Dean Clancy joined Wayne Kelly in Golden Gong multi finals.

The trio recorded impressive victories to move to within one win of gold Nations in Skopje, North Macedonia on Friday.

Esker’s Maguire, who won yesterday, beat an opponent from Kosovo, and Saviours Crystal’s Purcell decisioned Sing Yu To of China.

Sean McDermott’s Clancy impressed en route to a unanimous decision over Nazif Sejdi of Serbia.

Jake Rapple was unlucky not to make Saturday’s finals after losing out on a split decision to Bashkin Bajoka of Kosovo on his International debut.

Golden Gong Multi Nations North Macedonia



November 11th

Quarter-finals

72kg Luke Maguire (Ireland) beat Marine Naccarie (Moldova) 5-0

S/Finals November 12

63.5kg Dean Clancy Ireland) beat Nazif Sejdi (Serbia) 5-0

54kg Jake Rapple (Ireland) lost to Bashkin Bajoka (Kosovo) 2-3

57kg Sean Purcell (Ireland ) beat Sing Yu To (China) 5-0

72kg Luke McGuire (Ireland) won TBA (Kosovo) 4-1

Finals Novermber 13

57kg Sean Purcell (Ireland) v John O’ Meara (England)

67kg Wayne Kelly (Ireland ) v Sneptin Bajoka (Kosovo)

63.5kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) v Joe Tyres (England)

72kg Luke Maguire (Ireland) v Alaa Almakhmud (Ukraine)

91+kg Jack Marley (Ireland) W/O

Irish squad

51kg Paddy McShane (Letterkenny)

54kg Jake Rapple (Monkstown Dublin)

57kh Sean Purcell (Saviours/ Crystal)

63.5kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

67kg Wayne Kelly (Ballincargy)

72kg Luke Maguire (Esker)

91+kg Jack Marley (Monkstown Dublin)

Coaches: Damian Kennedy and Rory McShane