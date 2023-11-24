Hearn wonders if ‘most unbelievable Katie Taylor performance’ will be enough!

Katie Taylor will produce ‘the most unbelievable performance’ at the 3Arena on Saturday night assures Eddie Hearn, although even that won’t guarantee victory according to the promoter.

The Matchroom Chairman has been helping the Irish sporting great change the face of boxing since 2016, they’ve worked together throughout her trailblazing pro career. He has seen her in huge fights with the likes of Delfine Persoon, Amanda Serrano, Nathasa Jonas and even Chantelle Cameron the first time around, yet he says he has never seen the Olympic gold medal winner so determined and focused heading into a clash as she is this weekend.

Hearn says there is a a look in Taylor’s eyes that’s new and as a result, he is more than confident she will produce the best performance of her storied career.

However, that may not be enough to secure victory warns Hearn. The DAZN-aligned promoter also expects Cameron to bring it on the heavily Irish-influenced bill, meaning the only certainty with regard to the undisputed light-welterweight title fight is that it will entertain.

“I’m telling you now Katie Taylor will give you the most unbelievable performance on Saturday night but so might Chantelle Cameron,” Hearn tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I have never seen Katie like this. I put my hat on this being a career-best performance from her. I see a look in Katie Taylor’s eyes like I have never seen before.”

The promoter also believes Cameron, who won their May 20 bout on the cards, will be on top form.

Dublin, Ireland – November 23: Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor Final Press Conference ahead of their Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight on saturday night. 23 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“One thing is for sure, she will be levels above where she was last time but so will Chantelle Cameron.

“I went up to see Chantelle Cameron in training camp. She thinks she is winning this fight by stoppage, 100 percent.

“She thinks she didn’t do that well last time so I think Katie is right up against it and for the first time in her history she is an underdog.”

If Taylor does produce a career-best display and manages to avenge her sole pro defeat she will go to Croke Park as two weight undisputed world champion.

“I mean the rematch could be massive (against Cameron) and you’ve got the re-match with Amanda Serrano. If Kate wins on Saturday night, I want to deliver Croke Park because if she comes through this fight her popularity will go to another level,” added Hearn.