How to WATCH Lewis Crocker – Jose Felix
Lewis Crocker tops the first Irish bill of 2024 tonight.
‘The Croc’ takes on Meixcan upset artist Jose Felix Jr at the Ulster Hall.
Irish fight fans will be hoping the Belfast welter can get revenge for the defeat the Felix Jr inflicted on Gary Cully in May.
The fight card will be broadcast on DAZN – and can be viewed HERE.
The broadcast begins at 7pm and Crocker is expected in the ring anytime from 10PM.
Running Order Below:
|ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
17:30 DOORS OPEN
18:05 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL
4 x 3 mins International International Super-Welterweight contest
LELI BUTTIGIEG 158.5 lbs v ARTJOM SPATAR 157.5 lbs
(Newham, England) (Narva, Estonia)
followed by
6 x 3 mins International Super-Featherweight contest
KURT WALKER 133.2 lbs v DARWING MARTINEZ 130.6 lbs
(Lisburn, Northern Ireland) (Managua, Nicaragua)
followed by
19:00 LIVE ON DAZN
6 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
GIORGIO VISIOLI 133.2 lbs v SAMUEL PIKIRE 133.5 lbs
(Guidford, England) (Longbridge, England)
followed by
10 x 3 mins WBA International Welterweight Title
CONAH WALKER 146.4 lbs v LLOYD GERMAIN 146.6 lbs
(Wolverhampton, England) (Cardiff, Wales)
followed by
10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Welterweight Title
PADDY DONOVAN 146.4 lbs v WILLIAMS ANDRES HERRERA 146.6 lbs
(Limerick, Ireland) (La Calera, Argentina)
followed by
10 x 3 mins WBA Intercontinental Cruiserweight Title
CHEAVON CLARKE 199.6 lbs v TOMMY MCCARTHY 199.4 lbs
(Gravesend, England) (Belfast, Northern Ireland)
followed by
10 x 3 mins WBO Intercontinental Welterweight Title
LEWIS CROCKER 150lbs v JOSE FELIX 146.6 lbs
(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (Los Mochis, Mexico)