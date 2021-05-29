How to Watch Jason Quigley vs Shane Mosley Jr – Time- Running Order
Jason Quigley finally fights fellow Golden Boy prospect Shane Mosley Jr in Las Vegas tonight.
The Donegal fighter twice saw scheduled bouts with the son of fight legend Shane Mosley fall through this year.
The pair were initially meant to fight in Russia on January 30th and most recently the middleweight was set to put a frustrating period of inactivity behind him by trading leather with the American in Fantasy Springs on February 13th.
An issue with the main event put paid to the first meeting and an illness suffered by the World amateur silver medalist saw the February clash called off.
The pair will trade leather on the undercard of Devin Haney’s WBC World Lightweight title defense against Jorge Linares at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
The bout between two Golden Boy Promotions stablemates is billed as a ‘must win’ by Eddie Hearn. Quigley is back on the winning path with back-to-back triumphs after his setback against Tureano Johnson in July 2019, and a third win on the spin for the decorated Donegal puncher would catapult him into the mix for more big fights and titles at 160lbs.
That’s exactly what Mosley Jr is hunting too, and the son of the former three-weight king Shane Sr has boxed more recently than Quigley, forcing the retirement of Cristian Olivas after five rounds in Indio, California in February. That was a fourth win on the bounce for the 30-year-old who picked up the 168lbs NABO belt in the process and he’ll be out for a statement win over Quigley to emerge into the mix as he returns down to middleweight.
Jason Quigley has opened as a -237 favorite, on average, against Shane Mosley Jr, who is a +188 underdog according to Sports Betting Dime. It’s somewhat difficult to understand the big gap in the odds, given that the fight is on Mosley’s turf (Las Vegas) and he has faced stiffer competition. Mosley lasted ten rounds with top-ten middleweight Brandon Adams in 2018 and has won five straight since. None of those victories came against top-100 middleweight, but neither is a single victory on Quigley’s resume. His toughest opponent to-date – 25th-ranked Tureano Johnson – beat him by decisive ninth-round stoppage in July 2019.
The fight can viewed on growing streaming service DAZN in Ireland, the UK and America. The Monthy Subscription fee for DAZN is currently 2euro.
|First bell – 10:20 pm Irish time 3:20 pm Pacific time.
LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL ON THE MATCHROOM YOUTUBE CHANNEL
4 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest
Amari Jones 153.6lbs vs. Jonathan Burrs 153lbs
Las Vegas, NV Frederick, Maryland
Followed by
6 x 2 mins Featherweight contest
Ramla Ali 124lbs vs. Mikayla Nebel 124.6lbs
London, UK Las Vegas, NV
Followed by
6 x 3 mins Welterweight contest
Reshat Mati 145.8lbs vs. Ryan Pino 146.8lbs
Staten Island, NY San Juan, Puerto Rico
LIVE ON DAZN FROM 5PM PT/ 8PM ET/ 1:00 AM Irish time
4 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest
Khalil Coe 176.2lbs vs. Nathaniel Tadd 179lbs
Jersey City, NJ Houston, TX
Followed by
12 x 3 mins Final Eliminator for IBF World Super-Featherweight title
Martin J. Ward 129.6lbs vs. Azinga Fuzile 129.2lbs
Brentwood, UK East London, South Africa
Followed by
10 x 3 mins vacant WBO NABO Middleweight title
Jason Quigley 159.4lbs vs. Shane Mosley Jr 160lbs
Ballybofey, Ireland Pomona, CA
Followed by
10 x 2 mins WBC World Super-Lightweight title
Chantelle Cameron 139.2lbs vs. Melissa Hernandez 136.2lbs
Northampton, UK Miami, FL
Followed by
12 x 3 mins WBC World Lightweight title
Devin Haney 135lbs vs. Jorge Linares 134lbs
Las Vegas, NV Barinas, Venezuela
Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom