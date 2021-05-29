How to Watch Jason Quigley vs Shane Mosley Jr – Time- Running Order

Jason Quigley finally fights fellow Golden Boy prospect Shane Mosley Jr in Las Vegas tonight.

The Donegal fighter twice saw scheduled bouts with the son of fight legend Shane Mosley fall through this year.

The pair were initially meant to fight in Russia on January 30th and most recently the middleweight was set to put a frustrating period of inactivity behind him by trading leather with the American in Fantasy Springs on February 13th.

An issue with the main event put paid to the first meeting and an illness suffered by the World amateur silver medalist saw the February clash called off.

The pair will trade leather on the undercard of Devin Haney’s WBC World Lightweight title defense against Jorge Linares at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

💥



A lot of people have been on asking how to watch @jay_quigley’s NABO middleweight title fight with Shane Mosley Jnr on Saturday night



🇮🇪 Quigley-Mosley is LIVE on @DAZNBoxing



💻 One-month subscription just €1.99



🪙 To subscribe, click here: https://t.co/iNQo3dJQnH pic.twitter.com/ATQ5yOQRGe — Chris McNulty (@ChrisMcNultyDgl) May 25, 2021

The bout between two Golden Boy Promotions stablemates is billed as a ‘must win’ by Eddie Hearn. Quigley is back on the winning path with back-to-back triumphs after his setback against Tureano Johnson in July 2019, and a third win on the spin for the decorated Donegal puncher would catapult him into the mix for more big fights and titles at 160lbs.



That’s exactly what Mosley Jr is hunting too, and the son of the former three-weight king Shane Sr has boxed more recently than Quigley, forcing the retirement of Cristian Olivas after five rounds in Indio, California in February. That was a fourth win on the bounce for the 30-year-old who picked up the 168lbs NABO belt in the process and he’ll be out for a statement win over Quigley to emerge into the mix as he returns down to middleweight.

May 28, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada; Jason Quigley and Shane Mosley Jr face off after weighing in for the Matchroom boxing card taking place this Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Jason Quigley has opened as a -237 favorite, on average, against Shane Mosley Jr, who is a +188 underdog according to Sports Betting Dime. It’s somewhat difficult to understand the big gap in the odds, given that the fight is on Mosley’s turf (Las Vegas) and he has faced stiffer competition. Mosley lasted ten rounds with top-ten middleweight Brandon Adams in 2018 and has won five straight since. None of those victories came against top-100 middleweight, but neither is a single victory on Quigley’s resume. His toughest opponent to-date – 25th-ranked Tureano Johnson – beat him by decisive ninth-round stoppage in July 2019.

The fight can viewed on growing streaming service DAZN in Ireland, the UK and America. The Monthy Subscription fee for DAZN is currently 2euro.

First bell – 10:20 pm Irish time 3:20 pm Pacific time.



LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL ON THE MATCHROOM YOUTUBE CHANNEL



4 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest



Amari Jones 153.6lbs vs. Jonathan Burrs 153lbs

Las Vegas, NV Frederick, Maryland



Followed by



6 x 2 mins Featherweight contest



Ramla Ali 124lbs vs. Mikayla Nebel 124.6lbs

London, UK Las Vegas, NV



Followed by



6 x 3 mins Welterweight contest



Reshat Mati 145.8lbs vs. Ryan Pino 146.8lbs

Staten Island, NY San Juan, Puerto Rico



LIVE ON DAZN FROM 5PM PT/ 8PM ET/ 1:00 AM Irish time



4 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest



Khalil Coe 176.2lbs vs. Nathaniel Tadd 179lbs

Jersey City, NJ Houston, TX



Followed by



12 x 3 mins Final Eliminator for IBF World Super-Featherweight title



Martin J. Ward 129.6lbs vs. Azinga Fuzile 129.2lbs

Brentwood, UK East London, South Africa



Followed by



10 x 3 mins vacant WBO NABO Middleweight title



Jason Quigley 159.4lbs vs. Shane Mosley Jr 160lbs

Ballybofey, Ireland Pomona, CA



Followed by



10 x 2 mins WBC World Super-Lightweight title



Chantelle Cameron 139.2lbs vs. Melissa Hernandez 136.2lbs

Northampton, UK Miami, FL



Followed by



12 x 3 mins WBC World Lightweight title



Devin Haney 135lbs vs. Jorge Linares 134lbs

Las Vegas, NV Barinas, Venezuela



Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom