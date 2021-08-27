How To Watch Bill Topper Anthony Cacace’s British Title Defence – Running Order – Details

Anthony Cacace finally settles his grudge with Lyon Woodstock on the Night of Champions fight card at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Saturday night.

The super featherweight British title fight tops a bill that also includes Crumlin graduate Willo Hayden’s pro debut.

The stacked card will be aired on BT Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 7:30pm.

As the top of the bill Cacace is expected to ring walk around the 10 pm mark. Hayden opens the card and will be out in the afternoon, as a result, isn’t expected to get tv time.

The running order is as follows:



ANTHONY YARDE v ALEX THERAN

Yarde weight: 12st 12lbs 4ozs

Theran weight: 12st 11lbs 8os



AKEEM ENNIS-BROWN v SAM MAXWELL

Ennis-Brown weight: 9st 13lbs 3ozs

Maxwell weight: 10 stones



CACACE v WOODSTOCK

Cacace weight: 9st 3lbs 9os

Woodstock weight: 9st 3lbs 5oz



HEANEY v ALEXANDROV

Heaney weight: 11st 6lbs 7ozs

Alexandrov weight: 11st 5lbs 6ozs



DAVIES v COMMEY

Davies weight: 8st 12lbs 8ozs

Weight: 8st 11bs 2ozs



BANCE v HALL

Bance weight: 10st 6lbs 3ozzs

Hall’s weight: 10st 5lbs



JAMES v SAMBOU

James weight: 10st 3lbs

Sambou weight: 10st 8oz



AHMED v KHADEMI

Ahmed weight: 8st 2lbs 1ozs

Khademi weight: 8st 2lbs 5ozs



TAYLOR v SHARP

Sharp weight: 12st 11lbs 1ozs

Taylor weight: 12st 5lbs 8oz



HAYDEN v JONES

Hayden weight: 9st 12lbs 8oz

Jones’ weight: 9st 11lbs 6ozs

